Wall agrees to deal with Clippers
2-year deal worth $13.2 million
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just a week after agreeing to a $6.5 million buyout with the Houston Rockets, John Wall has agreed to a two-year deal with the LA Clippers, his representation announced on Friday.
Wall will sign the deal which is worth $13.2 million.
Wall was due $47.4 million from the Rockets, but opted out of his final year.
The former Kentucky star has missed the previous season and a half due to injuries.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.