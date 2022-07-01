Advertisement

Woman, 11 dogs rescued from Ohio house fire

A fire broke out at a home on Dahlia Dr. in Toledo around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – One person and nearly a dozen dogs were rescued from a house fire in Toledo early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at a home around 1:30 a.m., fire crews said.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFRD), a woman who was covered in smoke residue was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible injuries, but she was alert.

There were 11 dogs, nine of which were puppies, at the home when the fire broke out. TFRD believes the woman who was hospitalized let the dogs out into the backyard to save them. Multiple people helped take the dogs to a neighbor’s home.

TFRD said the fire likely started in the basement, but investigators are still working to determine what may have caused it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Floyd County man is accused of killing two police officers and shooting six more people...
Man accused of killing 2 officers, shooting 6 others in Floyd County
Floyd County Deputy William Petry and Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure were killed...
Sheriff releases names of officers killed in Floyd Co. shooting
According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which involved...
Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’
Faith Victoria Kemp
Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy
(Source: MGN)
Judge grants ACLU’s request for restraining order on Kentucky abortion ban

Latest News

Louisville police shared a dramatic video of two officers helping save an unconscious baby at a...
VIDEO: Police officers rush to save unconscious newborn baby at gas station
Nearly seven years ago, Officer Daniel Ellis died after being shot in an ambush.
Police departments around Ky. mourning with Floyd Co. following deadly shooting
Good afternoon everyone! July is kicking us off looking just like summer. This weekend features...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Scattered showers and storms for the holiday weekend
We know firefighters are at Sunny Slope Trace off Winthrop, not far from the intersection on...
Crews battling two house fires in Lexington