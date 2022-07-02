Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Storms around into the holiday weekend

Saturday Evening Forecast
(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good afternoon everyone! We kept talking about showers and storms throughout the day and to everyone to the south of I-64 you know exactly what I am talking about. Unfortunately for my friends up north... another hot and humid day.

Into the evening temps hold into the 80s with scattered showers and storms. This should calm down after sunset and temps drop back into the 60s overnight. Waking up tomorrow will be mostly cloudy skies. Sunday is likely to see some pop-up showers and storms, best chance in southern Kentucky. This is less of a chance compared to today and it drops again on Monday. Most of the evening should dry out for fireworks. Monday we likely get back near 90 with high humidity. There is a small chance of a shower or storm change into the afternoon. I do think most of us stay dry. After the holiday, temps stay seasonably warm with storm chances throughout.

I hope you have a great day and a great rest of your weekend!

