Teen shot in Lexington drive-by shooting

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are currently investigating an early morning drive-by shooting at the 1100 block of Winburn Dr.

Officers responded to the scene at around 2:15 Saturday morning. Lexington police say that the 19-year-old victim was shot in the foot before being transported to the hospital. The victim reportedly has no life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

