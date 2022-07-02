Ulis continues to recover from February car accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tyler Ulis is one the smallest and perhaps toughest players to ever suit up for Kentucky. The former first-team All-American has had his share of injuries while playing basketball, but now he’s on the mend from an off-the-court injury.

On Friday, Ulis sat courtside in a wheelchair at Sportscenter Kentucky, watching the third day of his skills camp for students ages 6-16.

“I understand I’m going to be out for at least a year, and I just want to come back here and give back as much as possible.”

Ulis was involved in a serious car accident earlier this year that almost took away his basketball career.

“I broke so many things,” said Ulis. “I broke both of my wrists along with everything that went wrong with my lower left ankle.”

The accident occurred on Interstate 75 in Michigan when a driver going the wrong way slammed head-on into Ulis’ car.

“I don’t remember the accident at all,” said Ulis. “I just remember waking up in the passenger seat, and obviously just a lot going on, and from there, I remember waking up in the hospital.”

Since that time, Ulis has endured multiple surgeries, hoping to one day return to the court and play the sport he loves.

“I haven’t walked in five months,” said Ulis. “Hopefully, in the next month, I’ll start walking. I won’t start running for another four months, maybe. Then from there, it goes in building your body back up, getting stamina because when you play at the highest level, you’ve got to be prepared at all aspects.”

Ulis last played competitively in 2020 for the Sacramento Kings G-League affiliate and believes he still has more to give the sport.

“God gave me a gift,” said Ulis. “I know circumstances have changed a lot of things being hurt, but you just got to work, take it day by day, build your body back up and keep pushing.”

But until then, he’ll enjoy watching others play while helping the next generation learn the game.

“I just have to sit around and basically do nothing until it heals,” said Ulis. “But I’m lucky to be here, so it’s a blessing.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.