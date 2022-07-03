Advertisement

Belmont Stakes winner Mo Donegal sidelined for 60 days

The 3-year-old colt has won four of seven career starts.
Mo Donegal (6), with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. up, crosses the finish line to win the 154th running...
Mo Donegal (6), with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. up, crosses the finish line to win the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Belmont Stakes winner Mo Donegal came out of the last leg of the Triple Crown with bone bruising and will be out of training for 60 days.

Donegal Racing CEO Jerry Crawford and co-owner Mike Repole say the colt will continue to be evaluated.

Mo Donegal won the 1 1/2-mile Belmont by three lengths on June 11. Trained by Todd Pletcher, the 3-year-old colt has won four of seven career starts and has earnings of $1.5 million.

