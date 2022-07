Belmont Stakes winner Mo Donegal sidelined for 60 days

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Belmont Stakes winner Mo Donegal came out of the last leg of the Triple Crown with bone bruising and will be out of training for 60 days.

Donegal Racing CEO Jerry Crawford and co-owner Mike Repole say the colt will continue to be evaluated.

Mo Donegal won the 1 1/2-mile Belmont by three lengths on June 11. Trained by Todd Pletcher, the 3-year-old colt has won four of seven career starts and has earnings of $1.5 million.

