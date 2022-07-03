Former Cat Johnny Juzang involved in car accident
Juzang is not practicing with Utah’s Summer League team at the moment.
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a release from the Utah Jazz, former Kentucky and UCLA guard Johnny Juzang was involved in a car accident on Saturday.
As a precautionary measure, Juzang is not practicing with the Jazz’s Summer League team at the moment. Marc Stein is reporting that Juzang will formally sign a two-way contract with Utah in the near future.
Juzang went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft after becoming a star at UCLA.
