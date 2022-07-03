Advertisement

Former Cat Johnny Juzang involved in car accident

Juzang is not practicing with Utah’s Summer League team at the moment.
Johnny Juzang talks with reporters during the NBA basketball draft combine at the Wintrust...
Johnny Juzang talks with reporters during the NBA basketball draft combine at the Wintrust Arena Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a release from the Utah Jazz, former Kentucky and UCLA guard Johnny Juzang was involved in a car accident on Saturday.

As a precautionary measure, Juzang is not practicing with the Jazz’s Summer League team at the moment. Marc Stein is reporting that Juzang will formally sign a two-way contract with Utah in the near future.

Juzang went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft after becoming a star at UCLA.

