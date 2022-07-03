Former Cat Johnny Juzang involved in car accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to a release from the Utah Jazz, former Kentucky and UCLA guard Johnny Juzang was involved in a car accident on Saturday.

As a precautionary measure, Juzang is not practicing with the Jazz’s Summer League team at the moment. Marc Stein is reporting that Juzang will formally sign a two-way contract with Utah in the near future.

Juzang went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft after becoming a star at UCLA.

The Jazz say Johnny Juzang is not practicing with Utah's summer league team today as a precautionary measure after a car accident. Juzang will soon be formally signed by the Jazz on a two-way contract after the former UCLA star went undrafted. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 3, 2022

Former UCLA guard Johnny Juzang was in a minor car accident in Utah, but is “OK”, according to Juzang’s father. He’s being checked out by the Jazz staff. Juzang’s father said they’re waiting to hear back from Johnny - they “don’t think it’s anything major”. — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) July 3, 2022

