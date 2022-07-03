Advertisement

J.T. Poston goes wire-to-wire to win John Deere Classic

With the win, he earns a spot in the Open Championship at St. Andrews.
J.T. Poston gets ready to hit off the sixth tee during the first round of the John Deere...
J.T. Poston gets ready to hit off the sixth tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT
SILVIS, Ill, (AP) - J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open.

Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. Poston finished at 21-under 263. He opened with rounds of 62, 65 and 67.

Bezuidenhout shot a 66, and Grillo had a 69. Christopher Gotterup, the former Rutgers player in the field on a sponsor exemption, had a 66 to tie for fourth at 17 under with Scott Stallings.

