Lexington domestic violence group discusses Floyd Co. shooting, dangers of serving protective orders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington domestic violence group says the details of the emergency protective order are indicative of a potentially lethal situation.

Diane Fleet has worked with Greenhouse 17 for seventeen years. She says they’ve helped many abuse victims file these types of motions. Even with her experience, this order has abnormally aggressive details within it.

“He was an individual who seems to be highly dangerous, comfortable using violence to exert his power, was losing power and control and said that he had nothing left to lose,” Fleet said of suspect Lance Storz.

Fleet says that the allegations against Storz of sexual violence and keeping a person captive were serious red flags.

”They might not have that same response of, ‘I’ve got to keep things together because I’ve got a job or family or reputation in the community so I have to control my abuse in that way’,” said Fleet.

Fleet says anywhere between 1,000 and 1,200 orders of this kind are filed annually in Fayette County alone. So these are high-risk cases that officers and deputies have to face with regularity, but each case is unpredictable.

″Our law enforcement are amazingly trained and sometimes we can’t prepare for everything,” Fleet said.

Fleet’s heart goes out to the families of the fallen officers, and she hopes more can be done going forward to protect those who protect and serve us every single day.

”One of the conversations we’ve been having recently is how we get more information into the hands of officers so that when they go out to a home - do they know the police have been there three or four other times?” said Fleet. “Do they know that that person has had elevated or escalated their threats of abuse? I think it’s a responsibility of our community to protect our first responders.”

