Olympiad wins Stephen Foster to earn Breeders’ Cup berth

Olympiad broke strong from the No. 3 post as the 3-2 choice.
Olympiad is heading to Keeneland in November.
Olympiad is heading to Keeneland in November.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Late favorite Olympiad surged past Caddo River entering the final turn and pulled away in the stretch to win the $750,000 Stephen Foster by 2 1/4 lengths over Americanrevolution on Saturday at Churchill Downs and automatically qualify for this fall’s Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Olympiad broke strong from the No. 3 post as the 3-2 choice and stayed close to early pacesetter Caddo River along with 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun through the far turn before breaking clear.

Americanrevolution mounted a late charge but had no chance of catching Olympiad, who earned his seventh win in 10 starts. Proxy was third with Mandaloun fourth.

