Ally Blake’s Forecast | A steamy and mostly dry July 4th

Sunday Evening Forecast
FastCast sunday pm
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday evening everyone! After a few showers earlier today, it shaped up to be pretty amazing here in Kentucky.

If you’re looking to see fireworks this evening it will be another good night. Temps in the 70s and most of us stay dry. There are three things you’ll need for tomorrow, sunscreen, water, and bug spray. Tomorrow, we start off in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will be a factor and things will be muggy as highs are likely to stay around 90. There is a small chance for a shower or storm, but I really believe most of us stay dry. Especially, by fireworks time, we will be in the mid-70s with dry skies. The rest of the forecast is hot, humid, and unsettled. For the most part, temps remain in the low to mid 90 with high humidity. Many days will fell near 100+. You’re gonna want a shower to cool you off. There will be many chances for that as well. Some could be strong. We certainly need it. Not the whole day, but a lot of it could be wet

Anyways, I hope you have a great holiday and stay safe!

