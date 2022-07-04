Advertisement

Dozens gather in the middle of Lexington parade route for abortion rights rally

People gathered in downtown Lexington on the fourth of July for an abortion rights rally.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While many people celebrated Independence Day at the Lexington Fourth of July Parade, dozens of others gathered for a pro-choice rally.

People at the rally said they don’t feel free and don’t feel like celebrating the holiday.

“None of us feel free. None of us want to celebrate a country that’s ripping our rights away,” said rally organizer Aly Whitman.

Whitman organized the pro-choice rally in downtown Lexington, in the middle of the city’s Fourth of July parade route.

“They’ve taken away a freedom from women and uterus owners. That’s what this country is founded on is freedom. I feel like this is the right day to protest that,” said protester Sydney Carter.

Carter says she’s cried every day since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I’m about to get married and I’m worried and I’m scared for my children. Or my chances to have kids,” Carter said. “So, I’m really, really scared as a woman.”

Others, like Jacob Jones, say men should have a voice in the fight.

“I have a girlfriend, I have a sister. I have women in my life. But it’s not about that. It’s about the fundamental right to abortion for women all over the nation,” said Jones.

On Thursday, a Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge granted the ACLU’s request for a temporary restraining order that blocks the state’s trigger laws banning abortion from going into effect.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the Kentucky Court of Appeals to block the restraining order, which was denied Saturday.

While the legal battle continues, abortion rights advocates in Lexington aren’t stopping.

“It’s important that we get our message out and that people hear that we’re angry. Because we’re angry,” Carter said.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he was disappointed in the court of appeals ruling over the weekend and will now ask the Kentucky Supreme Court to consider his case.

