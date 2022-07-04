Advertisement

EKY man arrested, charged with assault on a deputy

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:28 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man was arrested and charged with assault on a deputy.

On Saturday, July 2, Deputy Noah Wesley noticed a car with one headlight out traveling north on US-27.

Deputy Wesley followed the car and saw the driver run a red light.

The deputy pulled the driver over just after 10:00 p.m. near the Mighty Dollar on US-27.

According to officials, the car had two people in it. The driver was 45-year-old Brian M. Combs, and the passenger was his son, 25-year-old Austin Combs.

Officials said, during the traffic stop, Brian Combs started a foot chase.

Deputy Wesley used his taser, but he later said he did not think the taser hit any part of Combs’ body.

Officials said the deputy tried to take Combs to the ground, but, during the struggle, Combs got on top of him.

A witness said Combs had the deputy’s arms pinned, and Combs had his hands on the deputy’s neck.

The witness also said Deputy Wesley was close to losing consciousness during the struggle.

The identity of the witness was not released, but the person helped Deputy Wesley get Combs under control.

Deputy Wesley was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was treated and later released.

Brian Combs was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

Combs faces numerous charges, including assault on a deputy.

The incident remains under investigation.

