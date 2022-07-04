Advertisement

Final four Barbasol spots booked at Monday qualifier

Maclain Huge, Nathan Petronzio, Gunner Wiebe and Daniel Wetterich made it through.
Barbasol Championship qualifier at Boone's Trace
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eighty players teed it up at Boone’s Trace in Richmond in Monday’s qualifier for this week’s Barbasol Championship.

Maclain Huge, Nathan Petronzio, Gunner Wiebe, and Cincinnati’s Daniel Wetterich made it through to book their spot in this week’s PGA Tour event at Champions at Keene Trace in Nicholaville.

Huge and Petronzio (-8) led the way with Wiebe (-7) one stroke back. Daniel Wetterich won a three-way playoff for the fourth and final spot.

