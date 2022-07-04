Advertisement

Golf tournament raises addiction awareness ahead of Barbasol Championship

Ahead of the Barbasol Championship this week in Nicholasville, the Revive Life House Pro-Am golf tournament got underway Monday morning.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
It’s hosted by Revive Life House, a residential and outpatient addiction treatment center. They are hoping the tournament helps to raise awareness of the impact of addiction in Kentucky.

Revive Life House treats more than 400 clients per year. This Pro-Am tournament marks the first time a local nonprofit has hosted its own Pro-Am event during a PGA tournament week.

“It just means so much to us to be able to get our name out there as a smaller nonprofit. To show what we’re doing, highlighting how we’re transforming and impacting lives for the good,” said Todd Johns, founder & ceo, Revive Life House. “Every life matters. and people matter. and we want to be about giving them the opportunity to revive their life and be able to move forward and have their life back.”

Revive says the Fourth of July is the perfect day for them to host a golf tournament because the fourth is all about celebrating freedom and, to them, recovery means freedom.

WKYT is a partner for this year’s Barbasol Championship. It begins Thursday at Keene Trace.

