Hundreds attend patriotic concert in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Parks and Recreation held a patriotic concert at Gratz Park in downtown Lexington. On Transylvania University’s campus, hundreds of people filled the lawn. There was a preshow that featured the The Young at Heart Big Band.

One veteran, Tom Cooper, went to enjoy the festivities and listen to the live music. He said it felt good to be there, since they haven’t had the concert since 2019.

“I just think it’s great to see Lexington turn out for this. It’s just terrific seeing everyone enjoying themselves,” he said.

Mindy Stone with Lexington Parks and Recreation said they’re excited to have the event again.

“Well we want to celebrate our independence and this Fourth of July holiday,” she said, “We haven’t had all of these activities and events since pre Covid, so we’re super excited to bring them back.”

The Lexington Philharmonic played patriotic songs for everyone in the park to enjoy. People were able to bring their own food and drinks, or they could go to any food trucks or tents on the block.

There was a big turn out, and people said they were proud to see the community come together for the holiday.

There will be more events in Lexington tomorrow. Some of the events include a festival, parade, and fireworks show at night.

