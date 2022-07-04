Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy with storm chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the Fourth of July and it will feel just like you would expect! The heat begins building in today and will continue for the rest of the week.

It is OK, you can say it. “It’s hot as a firecracker” and we will feel that for the remainder of the week. The only relief you will find comes in the form of thunderstorms. Be prepared for highs to reach the mid-90s by Wednesday. Your Heat Index should reach triple-digits. This is exactly what you expect for this time of year.

Our other big issue will be the strong to severe thunderstorms moving through the region. Watch the northwest skies for storm clusters to drop in and possibly bring damaging winds with some hail. This setup has all the makings of a high wind event for several other states, too. Those damaging winds could even arrive without any thunderstorm activity. The atmosphere looks primed for good development over the next few days. There is a LEVEL 1 - SLIGHT Risk of severe weather on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.