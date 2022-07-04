Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 7/03: EKU President David McFaddin; ACLU Interim Exec. Dir. Amber Duke

On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Eastern Kentucky University President David McFaddin and Amber Duke...
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Eastern Kentucky University President David McFaddin and Amber Duke, the interim executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky.

EKU is ranked among the best regional universities in the south and is ranked in the top 25 in the nation as a best college for veterans.

The comprehensive regional university in Richmond also has campuses in Corbin, Manchester, Hazard and Lancaster and online students around the nation.

Eastern has long been known for its law enforcement focus and also gets lots of attention for its aviation, education and psychology programs. The school got some perks in the state budget including money for a new model lab school and money to spruce up historic McBrayer arena.

University President David McFaddin joins us to discuss.

As many know, the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last week and sent the decision about abortion back to the states.

MORE >> Daniel Cameron files motion to appeal block on abortion ban law

We have Amber Duke, the interim executive director of the ACLU of Kentucky, joining us from Louisville to discuss the historic ruling.

