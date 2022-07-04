Advertisement

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help

Low or no credit scores limit loan options
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - More than 25 million people relied on loans from those close to them to meet spending needs, according to the Census Bureau’s latest household pulse survey on finances. That figure is up from 19.1 million people from the same time last year.

Kaben Clauson, the CEO of Pigeon Loans, said a big reason could be that a third of all Americans are in a group called “credit invisible”. The “credit invisible” either have no real credit history or have a credit score that’s been damaged, and they can’t get a favorable rate.

“The Americans come predominantly from black and Hispanic communities,” Clauson said. “To be frank, it leaves them with few options because traditionally a lot of them have to go to payday lenders or take loans that have really high interest rates and can be predatory.”

Clauson created the app and website, Pigeon Loans, to give families an option to make a legal promissory note that does the bookkeeping for them. The app automates payments and even lets users decide how much, if any, interest to charge.

If you are asked for financial help, Clauson advised you make sure your own financial house is in order, so you don’t get into money trouble yourself.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Officers Killed in Floyd County Shooting
Man accused of killing 3 officers, injuring 5 others in Floyd County
A Florida county is quarantining after discovering invasive snails.
Florida county quarantining after discovering invasive snails
Police lights
Teen shot in Lexington drive-by shooting
Kat Delancy and her husband are warning other parents after their baby boy, Ronan, died after...
Family heartbroken after 1-month-old baby dies from rare virus
(Source: MGN)
Judge grants ACLU’s request for restraining order on Kentucky abortion ban

Latest News

community gathers for to pay their respects to Deputy Petry.
Floyd County sheriff release new details on mass shooting of officers
Public schools in Texas would describe slavery to second graders as “involuntary relocation”...
Some Texas schools may describe slavery as ‘involuntary relocation’
Hundreds of people attend a patriotic concert in Gratz Park in downtown Lexington
Hundreds attend patriotic concert in downtown Lexington
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 7/03: EKU President David McFaddin; ACLU Interim Exec. Dir. Amber Duke