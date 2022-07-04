Advertisement

Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon police say an 11-year-old boy died in a firework incident.

It happened around 9:45 Sunday night in the 900 block of Canal Street.

Troopers say the child was found seriously hurt and died while in route to the hospital.

The boy’s mother has shared his photo with us. She tells us he’s Camrynn Ray McMichael.

“He loved playing football for MTV and basketball. He’s dedicated, never has missed a game, workout, practice or volunteering,” said his mother Kyrra. “Getting ready to go into 6th grade, but most of all he loved his little sister. He loved her more than anything.”

State Police have now also released his name.

Indiana State Police, Mt. Vernon Police, and the Posey Co. Coroner are all investigating.

Camrynn Ray McMichael
Camrynn Ray McMichael(Camyrnn's mom, Kyrra)

