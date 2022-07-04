Runners come out for annual Bluegrass 10,000 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Runners were out early Monday morning for the annual Bluegrass 10,000.

The six-mile run winds its way through the streets of downtown Lexington. This year, some 1,700 runners participated. They started and finished at the same spot, at Main Street and Limestone.

We talked to this year’s winners, Sam Duncan, from Dayton, Ohio and Lexington native Katy Presley.

“It’s always special every year. I just love celebrating the Fourth of July here in Lexington and running this race,” said Katy Presley, women’s 10K winner. “Feels good to do it. I try to do it every year when I can. I feel awesome. The crowd was great today, rooting for me at the end.

“Last summer, I was looking for a race that was pretty quick and I saw this one. It’s got a bit of a reputation behind it,” said Sam Duncan, men’s 10K winner. “I came down last year and six guys were well under 31 with me and it was a really fun time. I was like ‘now. I have to come back.’ It’s definitely got a reputation for being fast but having all skill levels too.

Duncan finished the race in a time of 31 minutes and 17 seconds. Presley finished in 35 minutes and 31 seconds.

