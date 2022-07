LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington will shoot off its fireworks Monday night at 10.

RJ Corman Railroad Group is sponsoring the show.

The fireworks will be launched at Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.

The city is encouraging everyone to come downtown and see them.

