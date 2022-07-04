Advertisement

Woman found dead after early morning fire

File photo of ambulance response.(Arizona's Family)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a fire in Rowan County.

It happened early Monday morning at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60, about a mile west of Morehead.

When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames.

Inside the home, crews found a 64-year-old woman dead.

The coroner has not released her name yet.  Her remains have been taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

