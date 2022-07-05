Advertisement

Barbasol Championship holds fun event for kids ahead of tournament

Josh Teater talks about Barbasol Championship
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Barbasol Championship week has officially arrived.

It’s hot and it’s muggy, but that’s the forecast seemingly every year at Keene Trace in Nicholasville

First round tournament coverage begins Thursday morning, but, before all of that, the Barbasol Championship is putting on some really neat events for their younger audience.

First Tee Lexington is a youth development organization that enables kids to build character through the game of golf. Over 200 kids are involved in the Greater Lexington chapter and more than 130 kids participated in the event Tuesday at Champions at Keene Trace.

The kids got to go through a series of drills that involved driving, putting and chipping.

