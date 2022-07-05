Advertisement

Barbasol golfers play mini golf with patients from Kentucky Children’s Hospital

Golf pros have made time for some mini golf with patients from Kentucky Children’s Hospital.
Golf pros have made time for some mini golf with patients from Kentucky Children’s Hospital.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Barbasol PGA Golf Championship will soon be in full swing in central Kentucky, but for now the golf pros have made time for some mini golf with patients from Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

This is the fourth year of the mini golf pro-am held inside Kroger Field. Golfers participating in this weekend’s Barbasol Championship were playing the role of coach as kids from the Children’s Hospital did their best to get a hole in one.

The kids said it was cool to play with professional golfers, but they said they were a little nervous.

“Scary but once you get the hang of it it’s pretty cool,” said Wells Downing, a Kentucky Children’s Hospital patient.

“I just think, I’m pretty nervous because they’re professionals and you don’t know really what to do if you mess up. They say it’s ok though, it’s pretty fun but it’s pretty scary,” said Elinor Downing, Wells’ sister.

Kentucky Children’s Hospital is one of the benefiting charities of this weekend’s event held in Nicholasville. Last year, the Barbasol Golf Tournament raised $100,000 for the hospital.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash in Mercer County.
Victims identified in fiery wrong-way crash on Bluegrass Parkway
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn
It happened early Monday morning at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60, about a mile west of...
Woman found dead after early morning fire
community gathers for to pay their respects to Deputy Petry.
Floyd County sheriff releases new details on mass shooting of officers

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr....
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez accepts guilty plea on DUI charge
Barbasol Championship week has officially arrived. First round tournament coverage begins...
Barbasol Championship holds fun event for kids ahead of tournament
The Monday qualifier in Richmond.
Final four Barbasol spots booked at Monday qualifier
Ahead of the Barbasol Championship this week in Nicholasville, the Pro-Am golf tournament got...
Golf tournament raises addiction awareness ahead of Barbasol Championship