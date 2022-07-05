Barbasol golfers play mini golf with patients from Kentucky Children’s Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Barbasol PGA Golf Championship will soon be in full swing in central Kentucky, but for now the golf pros have made time for some mini golf with patients from Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

This is the fourth year of the mini golf pro-am held inside Kroger Field. Golfers participating in this weekend’s Barbasol Championship were playing the role of coach as kids from the Children’s Hospital did their best to get a hole in one.

The kids said it was cool to play with professional golfers, but they said they were a little nervous.

“Scary but once you get the hang of it it’s pretty cool,” said Wells Downing, a Kentucky Children’s Hospital patient.

“I just think, I’m pretty nervous because they’re professionals and you don’t know really what to do if you mess up. They say it’s ok though, it’s pretty fun but it’s pretty scary,” said Elinor Downing, Wells’ sister.

Kentucky Children’s Hospital is one of the benefiting charities of this weekend’s event held in Nicholasville. Last year, the Barbasol Golf Tournament raised $100,000 for the hospital.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.