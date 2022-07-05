Advertisement

Central Ky. deputies reflect on dangers, uncertainty of serving EPOs

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky deputies can face danger at any moment, even when they’re trying to serve an emergency protection order.

“You’ve got two parties that were fighting, arguing, maybe going through a divorce. There are child custody issues,” said Lt. Colonel Jay Pittman with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Pittman said serving EPOs can be dangerous since they often deal with strained relationships and intense emotions.

“Typically, when you’re vacating an individual or child custody of course, that’s when individuals sometimes get heated,” Pittman said.

And sometimes the presence of law enforcement can escalate the tension.

“People feel like maybe this person lied on me, or maybe you’re taking that person’s side,” Jessamine County Sheriff Anthony Purcell said.

Sheriff Purcell said more people are learning about EPOs and using them. In Jessamine County, deputies are issuing more than 200 a year, which comes down to about 17 a month.

In Fayette County, the sheriff’s office has five deputies that strictly deal with EPOs and offices set up where families can come and fill out the paperwork.

Purcell said he tells his deputies to be polite and rely on instincts when serving EPOs.

“You know you never want to use force in those situations. You just don’t want to do that,” Purcell said.

But the ambush in Floyd County has departments on high alert. Many attended the funerals of deputies who died while trying to serve an EPO.

“That was a bad situation in Floyd County. I don’t know that those guys could have done anything different. We are reactionary unfortunately,” Purcell said.

Departments said they are reviewing the Floyd County situation to see what changes can be made to EPO procedures.

