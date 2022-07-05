Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Threat Continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a hot, humid and stormy rest of the week across the state.

The first threat for strong to severe storms shows up this afternoon and evening. We will be watching for storm clusters or a big complex of storms to develop to our northwest and drop into the region. The best chance for this is across the eastern half of the state.

This is where the Storm Prediction Center has the greatest threat for damaging wind producing storms.

Clusters of strong to severe storms will continue Thursday into Friday, and likely into Saturday. This setup can also result in a lot of rain that can cause flash flood issues from time to time.

Much cooler and drier air moves in by late Saturday and takes us through Sunday and Monday.

