How Kentuckians can help Floyd County after mass shooting

Memorials stand in Floyd County in honor of three men shot and killed last week.
Memorials stand in Floyd County in honor of three men shot and killed last week.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians are finding ways to help Floyd County families after last week’s mass shooting.

Lance Storz is accused of killing three officers and injuring more during a standoff on Thursday.

At a Sunday press conference, leaders said businesses and individuals had already contributed more than $40,000 to help the victims’ families.

The Floyd County Community Foundation is accepting donations through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

People are also raising money in honor of Drago, a law enforcement K-9 killed during the attack.

The Kent Rose Foundation has raised more than $1,700 on Facebook to help the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 program.

Lou’s Place for Pets is selling t-shirts in Drago’s honor. The owner says she’s already sold more than 700 shirts.

