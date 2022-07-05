How Kentuckians can help Floyd County after mass shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians are finding ways to help Floyd County families after last week’s mass shooting.

Lance Storz is accused of killing three officers and injuring more during a standoff on Thursday.

At a Sunday press conference, leaders said businesses and individuals had already contributed more than $40,000 to help the victims’ families.

The Floyd County Community Foundation is accepting donations through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky.

People are also raising money in honor of Drago, a law enforcement K-9 killed during the attack.

The Kent Rose Foundation has raised more than $1,700 on Facebook to help the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 program.

Lou’s Place for Pets is selling t-shirts in Drago’s honor. The owner says she’s already sold more than 700 shirts.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.