Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steamy with strong storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat comes first but those strong storms will soon follow!

It is July, so tracking the heat is nothing unusual for this time of year. The next few days will each include a run at 90 or better with Heat Indices that push up to around 100. In some cases, it could be even hotter than that! The steam rolls on for the rest of the week.

Clusters of strong to severe thunderstorms are a concern each day as well. Keep a close eye on the northwest skies. These thunderstorms will be rolling through in from that direction all week long. As each one drops in it could produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rains. Tracking rain in the region is something we need. The problem with this rain is that it might be too much of a good thing. We’ll be prepared to track winds in excess of 60 MPH.

Take care of each other!

