Kentucky Blood Center opens new location in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center is expanding.

The organization just opened a new location in Frankfort on Versailles Road.

It’s the first one in Frankfort and the eighth in the state.

KBC officials say expanding is important to bring in more donations as we continue to deal with the critical blood shortage.

“A lot of what we collect is usually going out in businesses and places of worship and we just, quite frankly, weren’t able to do that for about a year and a half,” said Eric Lindsey, Kentucky Blood Center. “So, we’ve kinda transitioned a little bit to donor centers where people feel a little bit more comfortable coming in and they can do it at their own convenience. So, this is a great option for folks going forward.”

In June, the Kentucky Blood Center opened a location in Corbin. It also has two locations in Lexington, two in Louisville and one in somerset and Pikeville.

