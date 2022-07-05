Advertisement

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez accepts guilty plea on DUI charge

Rodriguez’s driver’s license will be suspended for four to six months
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr....
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. carries the ball as South Carolina's Shilo Sanders defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky believes it's perseverance through an emotionally trying season will pay off this season with a return to winning football. The Wildcats return 14 starters from a 5-6 squad that struggled against a grueling 10-game Southeastern Conference schedule but regrouped to close with a TaxSlayer Bowl victory over North Carolina State. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Chris Rodgriguez accepted a guilty plea during a pre-trial conference on Tuesday related to a May DUI charge.

According to the Herald-Leader, Rodriguez was arrested on May 8 and charged with no tail lamps, careless driving, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Rodriguez’s driver’s license will be suspended for four to six months, and he will be required to pay a $200 fine plus more than $500 in court costs by Dec. 13.

UK Athletics has not commented on any disciplinary measures related to the charge.

