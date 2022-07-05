Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez accepts guilty plea on DUI charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky running back Chris Rodgriguez accepted a guilty plea during a pre-trial conference on Tuesday related to a May DUI charge.

According to the Herald-Leader, Rodriguez was arrested on May 8 and charged with no tail lamps, careless driving, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Rodriguez’s driver’s license will be suspended for four to six months, and he will be required to pay a $200 fine plus more than $500 in court costs by Dec. 13.

UK Athletics has not commented on any disciplinary measures related to the charge.

