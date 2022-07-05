Advertisement

Ky. marina owner ‘concerned’ as gas prices deter some away from traveling to lake

One marina owner said he’s seeing some not-too-promising signs of the economy.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Another summer holiday weekend is gone with people heading home after spending it on the lake.

A lot of people went to Lake Cumberland. They spent a lot of money, but one marina owner said he’s seeing some not-too-promising signs of the economy.

“We go tubing, we get a rental boat, we go down the slide and stuff,” said Jacob Rigg, who was visiting from Ohio.

The lake was packed with boaters. Lee’s Ford Marina experienced a good weekend, but owner JD Hamilton said he’s a bit concerned about the future.

“Yeah, I am. I’m concerned. But I also think that whatever happens it is going to be short. Whether it’s deep or not,” Hamilton said.

Gas is more than $6 at the marina. Other items are more expensive.

“Oh yeah, absolutely. We probably would have been back a couple of times this year but, of course you can’t,” said Ryan Underwood, who was visiting the lake.

Lake Cumberland has a wide range of opportunities and activities for the summer. But has the state of the economy caused people to be more restrictive in their spending? Hamilton said he’s seeing a slow down on the horizon.

Regardless of the cost, some people will still come and shell out more to have fun.

“I mean, for real. Do you really look at the gas prices? Got to pay it anyway, right? You got to. You look for the cheapest gas but you are still going to put it in your tank,” Underwood said.

Hamilton said he believes even if an economic slowdown happens, spending will bounce back quickly.

Marina owners told us that the supply chain issues are getting better, but previously getting some parts to make repairs were taking a year to receive.

