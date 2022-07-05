Person hurt in shooting, Lexington Children’s Theatre damaged by bullets

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is hurt after they were shot in Lexington.

Officers found the person around 11:20 Monday night on West Short Street near the Lexington Opera House.

The victim was inside a car. Crews took them to the hospital and they are expected to recover.

The victim’s car and nearby Lexington Children’s Theatre were both damaged by bullets.

Officers also found shell casings at the scene.

Right now, police don’t have any information about a possible shooter.

