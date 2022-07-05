Advertisement

In reversal, prosecutors say R. Kelly off suicide watch

In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his sentencing hearing in federal court, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. The former R&B superstar was convicted of racketeering and other crimes.(AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch following the jailed R&B singer’s sentencing in a federal sex abuse case.

Kelly’s attorneys had claimed last week that he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually exploit women and girls.

In a court filing on Tuesday, prosecutors said prison officials had found the measure was no longer needed.

The 55-year-old Kelly has denied wrongdoing and plans to appeal his conviction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash in Mercer County.
Victims identified in fiery wrong-way crash on Bluegrass Parkway
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn
It happened early Monday morning at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60, about a mile west of...
Woman found dead after early morning fire
community gathers for to pay their respects to Deputy Petry.
Floyd County sheriff releases new details on mass shooting of officers

Latest News

Roberto Ruiz-Montanez.
Man tries to lure woman into back alley by impersonating officer, police say
FILE - Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the...
8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting
Photo of Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, Spc. Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Spc. Five Dennis M....
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 for Vietnam heroism
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 third leading cause of death in 2021, study says
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade