Richmond restaurant damaged by fire

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond restaurant was damaged by fire late Monday night.

The fire department says they were called to the Golden Corral on Amberly Way around 11:45 p.m. for a report of a fire. The first units on the scene reported seeing smoke coming from the roof and a small amount of flames.

They say firefighters found a fire on the roof. Crews worked to quickly put out the fire, but it caused damage to part of the roof and extended some into the interior of the building.

The owner of the building told firefighters a cleaning company doing some work inside the building overnight spotted the fire and called firefighters.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The owner doesn’t know when the restaurant will reopen.

