TSA screening machines go down at Blue Grass Airport

A TSA spokesperson says two of the three screening machines in the security area of the airport went down Tuesday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A technical malfunction is causing some problems at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport.

A TSA spokesperson says two of the three screening machines in the security area of the airport went down Tuesday.

Technicians have been called in to repair them, but there’s currently no estimated time of when repairs will be made.  The spokesperson said the machines could be down into Wednesday, possibly longer. 

With only one working machine at the moment, the TSA recommends passengers get to the airport 2-3 hours before their scheduled departure time.  TSA also asks passengers to check as many of their bags as possible, instead of bringing more carry-on items onto the plane.

TSA is not sure what caused the machines to go down.

The spokesperson says these are the newer computed tomography machines. They require all items to be placed into a bin, before going through the machine. 

At other airports with these machines, loose items have fallen into the machines while going through them, causing them to go down and have to be repaired.  The spokesperson isn’t sure if that was the case here but says it’s possible.

