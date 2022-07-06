Barbasol Championship celebrates caddies with putting contest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The second annual Barbasol Championship Caddie Putting Contest was Tuesday night, where caddies put their golf skills to the test a one-of-a-kind contest.

The putting contest is meant to celebrate the caddies who are on the PGA Tour. They went out to Malibu Jack’s to play and some people came to show their support.

One caddie, Brent Henley, said that he likes the time off.

“Oh, this is fun for us this is good for the caddies to get away and have some fun and hang out with each other,” Henley said.

Last year only 30 people came to the competition, but this year more caddies wanted to get involved.

Their families and even some PGA players came to join the fun, including 2019 Barbasol winner Jim Herman.

“It is great. It’s great to see the guys get out, we don’t. It’s a grind, we’re on the road quite a bit week after week. Some events put things together for the caddies and this is one of their better events. This is a great event,” Herman said.

In anticipation for the tournament, this event is to help them let off some steam. Usually, the top four players get a cash prize but this year the final five all went home winners.

The prize money for the caddies was donated by some of the pro golfers themselves.

“I consider it a traveling circus. I mean we’re all a bunch of guys who wanted to play golf pretty much and we come out, we travel each week we pick up, leave one week, and go to the next week. So it’s a big group of brotherhood I guess,” Henley said.

There ended up being 40 people total in the caddie putting tournament and they said they’re excited to hopefully come back to this event in the future.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.