Barbasol Championship set to begin in Kentucky this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday marked the second day of practice rounds at Champions at Keene Trace for the Barbasol Championship.

The stakes are higher for the 2022 Barbasol Championship, with a trip to next week’s Open Championship on the line.

“I think it’s probably added to the quality of our field,” said tournament director Darren Nelson. “Guys want to get into that event. The player who wins this is going to jump on a jet from here to New York and get him over to Scotland for the 150th anniversary of the Open Championship.”

There are 156 golfers in the Barbasol Championship field, including several locals like Henry Clay and Morehead State alum Josh Teater. He played well last year, finishing -17 in a tie for 15th. The 43-year-old has never won on the PGA tour and will try to accomplish that this week on his home course.

“It would be great,” said Teater. “I can’t think of anywhere better to win my first PGA Tour event. So we’re going to see if we can get there. I was looking at the scores last year, and I was only four shots from being in the playoff. So I’m going to try to eliminate some of those bigger numbers and add a few more of those birdies and see if we can’t get there.”

This will be Teater’s fifth appearance in the Barbasol. He has finished in the top 15 in each of his last two trips.

The Pro-Am event will take place on Wednesday, with first-round play beginning on Thursday.

