Advertisement

Barbasol Championship set to begin in Kentucky this week

There are 156 golfers in the Barbasol Championship field, including several locals like Henry Clay and Morehead State alum Josh Teater
There are 156 golfers in the Barbasol Championship field, including several locals like Henry...
There are 156 golfers in the Barbasol Championship field, including several locals like Henry Clay and Morehead State alum Josh Teater(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday marked the second day of practice rounds at Champions at Keene Trace for the Barbasol Championship.

The stakes are higher for the 2022 Barbasol Championship, with a trip to next week’s Open Championship on the line.

“I think it’s probably added to the quality of our field,” said tournament director Darren Nelson. “Guys want to get into that event. The player who wins this is going to jump on a jet from here to New York and get him over to Scotland for the 150th anniversary of the Open Championship.”

There are 156 golfers in the Barbasol Championship field, including several locals like Henry Clay and Morehead State alum Josh Teater. He played well last year, finishing -17 in a tie for 15th. The 43-year-old has never won on the PGA tour and will try to accomplish that this week on his home course.

“It would be great,” said Teater. “I can’t think of anywhere better to win my first PGA Tour event. So we’re going to see if we can get there. I was looking at the scores last year, and I was only four shots from being in the playoff. So I’m going to try to eliminate some of those bigger numbers and add a few more of those birdies and see if we can’t get there.”

This will be Teater’s fifth appearance in the Barbasol. He has finished in the top 15 in each of his last two trips.

The Pro-Am event will take place on Wednesday, with first-round play beginning on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash in Mercer County.
Victims identified in fiery wrong-way crash on Bluegrass Parkway
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
While excavating the area around a barn structure in Cape Girardeau County, investigators found...
2 charged in death of missing woman found buried in barn
It happened early Monday morning at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60, about a mile west of...
Woman found dead after early morning fire
community gathers for to pay their respects to Deputy Petry.
Floyd County sheriff releases new details on mass shooting of officers

Latest News

Golf pros have made time for some mini golf with patients from Kentucky Children’s Hospital.
Barbasol golfers play mini golf with patients from Kentucky Children’s Hospital
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr....
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez accepts guilty plea on DUI charge
Barbasol Championship week has officially arrived. First round tournament coverage begins...
Barbasol Championship holds fun event for kids ahead of tournament
The Monday qualifier in Richmond.
Final four Barbasol spots booked at Monday qualifier