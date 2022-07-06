Advertisement

Bell County man killed in demolition accident

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man in Bell County is dead following an accident while demolishing an old building.

WYMT confirmed Larry Lewis, 74, was killed in the accident Tuesday evening.

Officials with the Bell County Coroner’s Office say during the demolition of an old, burned house, Lewis and another man were trying to pull down an I-beam over the garage when a chain broke.

The beam then fell onto Lewis, causing multiple blunt-force injuries and crushing him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

