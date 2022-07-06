Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Strong Storms Rumble Through

severe
severe(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another steamy and stormy day across the Commonwealth as our nasty pattern rolls on. This setup has a few more days left in the tank before we change it up a bit once into the weekend.

Today will feature clusters of strong to severe storms dropping in here from the northwest. While this looks to impact much more of the state today, we’re likely to see some of the same issues we had in the east on Tuesday. Damaging winds, hail and local flash flooding issues will be possible.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region in the Slight Risk for severe storms today.

Temps out there today will be deep into the 90s again for the west, but only upper 80s and low 90s across the eastern half of the state.

Additional clusters of showers and storms will drop in for Thursday with another Marginal to Slight Risk for severe weather.

I think Friday will provide more of the same and this plays into the forecast we’ve had out since last week.

A cold front sweeps through on Saturday with a much better brand of air settling in for the weekend into Monday.

