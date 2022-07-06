Advertisement

Couple accused of taking service dog and blackmailing owner

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.
The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A couple in South Florida has been arrested and charged with grand theft and for stealing a service dog.

Police say Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, texted a woman in the Florida Keys whose French bulldog, Sailor, had gone missing.

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.

The woman called police, and the couple was arrested at a mall in Miami on Monday.

They are charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and more.

Sailor was not hurt and is now back with its owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash in Mercer County.
Victims identified in fiery wrong-way crash on Bluegrass Parkway
One marina owner said he’s seeing some not-too-promising signs of the economy.
Ky. marina owner ‘concerned’ as gas prices deter some away from traveling to lake
Firefighters were called out to Lakeshore Drive for a report of a car in the lake.
Car drives into lake, dive team finds no victims, Lexington fire officials say
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
One person is hurt after they were shot in Lexington. Officers found the person around 11:20...
Person hurt in shooting, Lexington Children’s Theatre damaged by bullets

Latest News

The couple that found a young child alone at the Highland Park July 4 parade shooting describes...
Parade shooting: Couple that found abandoned child, neighbor speak
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting
Flooding damages Kentucky road, sweeps away car
Flooding damages Kentucky road, sweeps away car
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide