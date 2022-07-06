Final autopsy report released for former sheriff Kevin Corman
Published: Jul. 5, 2022
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The final autopsy report has been released for former Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman.
Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes said Corman died of natural causes.
He said the main cause was high blood pressure and heart disease. He said type two diabetes and obesity were contributing factors.
Hughes said Corman did not die of a heart attack, and his toxicology report was negative for drugs and alcohol.
