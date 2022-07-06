Advertisement

First-time C-section rates among US women on the rise

While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.
While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - First-time cesarean section rates among U.S. women are on the rise, according to the data the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released on Wednesday.

Between 2016 and 2019, the first-time C-section delivery rate generally declined. But the data shows it increased by 1% in 2020 and 2% percent in 2021, reaching a rate of 22.4 %.

That’s the highest number reported since comparable national data on first-time C-sections specifically became available in 2016.

While the rate of first-time C-sections is climbing, the rate of repeat C-sections is falling.

It decreased every year between 2016 and 2021, resulting in a 2% total decline.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash in Mercer County.
Victims identified in fiery wrong-way crash on Bluegrass Parkway
One marina owner said he’s seeing some not-too-promising signs of the economy.
Ky. marina owner ‘concerned’ as gas prices deter some away from traveling to lake
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
One person is hurt after they were shot in Lexington. Officers found the person around 11:20...
Person hurt in shooting, Lexington Children’s Theatre damaged by bullets
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

An Amber Alert has been issued for Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, from Jupiter Florida. She may be...
Amber Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl from Florida
Legendary performer Carlos Santana is seen in this file photo. He collapsed during a concert in...
Guitar legend Carlos Santana collapses during outdoor performance
The makeshift boat was hauled away the same day the discovery was made.
Makeshift boat washes ashore after Tropical Storm Colin
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
July 4 shooting suspect bought guns legally despite threats