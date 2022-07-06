Advertisement

Flooding damages Kentucky road, sweeps away car
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kiddville Road in Montgomery County is partially closed between mile markers seven and nine.

Emergency management says the rain washed away the asphalt.

Emergency Management Director Greg Beam says this flash flood event is one of the worst he’s seen.

No one was hurt, but a car did get swept away.

“We did have one vehicle go over into the creek and get washed down about a mile or so, they weren’t injured they walked out,” Beam said.

Kiddville is a state road, so state crews are working to repair it.

The road is currently down to one lane and only open to local traffic.

