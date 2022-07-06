Harrison Co. deputies searching for driver who shot man’s windshield

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man thinks someone shot at him as he was heading home on Friday.

Scott Thompson said he was traveling on Highway 62 just outside Cynthiana, heading toward Bracken County around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

“I went past this truck, and just before I went past it, it was like a ‘bam’ on my windshield,” Thompson said.

Thompson, who didn’t want to go on camera, shared a photo of his windshield:

Thompson said once he realized what happened, he tried to follow the truck but had to stop the pursuit.

“He started passing people like crazy on curbs and all kinds of stuff just trying to get away from me, so I wasn’t willing to do anything crazy like that,” Thompson said.

Thompson notified the sheriff’s department. Deputies suspect it was a random act of violence.

“We have had a drive-by in town but never just two vehicles passing on the U.S. highway, firing from one vehicle to another, not even knowing the person,” said Lt. Joseph Daniel with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

They believe a firearm damaged Thompson’s windshield. Thompson said there was metal residue near the impact and he’s grateful to be alive. He hopes deputies catch the potential suspect soon.

“A little crazy. Somebody like that should not have a gun,” Thompson said.

Deputies say the person was driving a 2000 model red GMC pickup with an extended cab.

“At the time it had flashing lights on top of the cab,” Lt. Daniel said.

They tell us they have identified a suspect but have not made any arrests. Deputies said the suspect could face charges ranging from first-degree assault to attempted murder. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

