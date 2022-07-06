Advertisement

Hearing on Kentucky’s Trigger Law underway

Attorneys for the ACLU and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron were in court on July 6...
Attorneys for the ACLU and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron were in court on July 6 over Kentucky's Trigger Law which banned abortions in the state once the U.S. Supreme Court made its landmark ruling that overturned Roe V. Wade.(Source: WAVE News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An expert witness for the ACLU testified about the economic effects that could be expected if abortions were permanently illegal in Kentucky.

Dr. Jason Lindo, an economics health professor at Texas A&M was one of two witnesses called by the ACLU Wednesday morning during a hearing to determine whether Kentucky’s Constitution protects a woman’s right to an abortion.

Lindo testified low income and minority populations would be the ones most adversely affected by an abortion ban, describing an unplanned pregnancy as a “disruptive life event.”

Lindo stated that the pregnancy could lead to additional financial hardships as the woman is sometimes faced with providing for the child on their own. He also described other issues they might encounter such as the cost of daycare or a lack of continuing education.

Attorneys for the ACLU are attempting to block Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s motions to keep the abortion ban in place after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe vs. Wade.

This weekend, a judge ruled against Cameron’s request essentially keeping abortions legal in the state for now.

The hearing, in Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry’s courtroom began with testimony from Dr. Ashley Bergin, an OBGYN and University of Louisville associate professor, detailing the health risks associated with pregnancy. Bergin also works at the EMW Women’s Clinic providing abortion and contraceptive care.

Attorneys representing pro-life organizations and Cameron cross examined Bergin about the number of abortion procedures she has performed during the 15-21 weeks of pregnancy. Bergin did agree that a fetus develops an independent heartbeat from that of its mother at about 8 weeks of gestation. Bergin declined to answer whether that heartbeat makes a fetus a human being.

The hearings will determine whether the ban will stay in place. They are expected to last until at least Friday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash in Mercer County.
Victims identified in fiery wrong-way crash on Bluegrass Parkway
One marina owner said he’s seeing some not-too-promising signs of the economy.
Ky. marina owner ‘concerned’ as gas prices deter some away from traveling to lake
Firefighters were called out to Lakeshore Drive for a report of a car in the lake.
Car drives into lake, dive team finds no victims, Lexington fire officials say
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
One person is hurt after they were shot in Lexington. Officers found the person around 11:20...
Person hurt in shooting, Lexington Children’s Theatre damaged by bullets

Latest News

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Kentucky reintroduced themselves at the State Capitol Wednesday...
MADD Kentucky chapter ‘reintroduced’ at State Capitol
Tony White captured in Kentucky
Calhoun Co. Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect found in Kentucky
File image
Ky. Supreme Court denies Cameron’s abortion ban appeal
community gathers for to pay their respects to Deputy Petry.
Floyd County sheriff releases new details on mass shooting of officers