Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm threat continues

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible today.
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible today.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of storms will develop again today. If it isn’t raining, it will be very steamy!

Our active pattern continues with showers & thunderstorms. These rounds of rain will approach from the northwest and zip through our skies. Many storms could go from strong to severe. Damaging winds will be the primary threat. This won’t be the end of those chances, we will track those elements again on Thursday and Friday.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been posted for Central Kentucky. That means our highs will reach the 90s with a Heat Index around 100 or slightly higher. It’ll be tough to escape the heat & humidity because the only relief you find will come in the form of rain.

Take care of each other!

