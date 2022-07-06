Advertisement

Kentucky receives commitment from 4-star defensive back Avery Stuart

4-star defensive back joins Kentucky's 2023 recruiting class
4-star defensive back joins Kentucky's 2023 recruiting class
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football added a top 250 prospect on Wednesday with the commitment from 4-star defensive back Avery Stuart.

Stuart plays safety at Alabama Christian Academy in Montgomery, AL. He chose Kentucky over Auburn and Florida State.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 197 player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Stuart made 41 tackles, 24 pass breakups, and two interceptions during his junior season.

