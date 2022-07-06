Kentucky receives commitment from 4-star defensive back Avery Stuart

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football added a top 250 prospect on Wednesday with the commitment from 4-star defensive back Avery Stuart.

Stuart plays safety at Alabama Christian Academy in Montgomery, AL. He chose Kentucky over Auburn and Florida State.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 197 player in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Stuart made 41 tackles, 24 pass breakups, and two interceptions during his junior season.

