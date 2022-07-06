Advertisement

MADD Kentucky chapter ‘reintroduced’ at State Capitol

Mothers Against Drunk Driving Kentucky reintroduced themselves at the State Capitol Wednesday...
Mothers Against Drunk Driving Kentucky reintroduced themselves at the State Capitol Wednesday morning.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Samantha Valentino
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving Kentucky reintroduced themselves at the State Capitol Wednesday morning.

MADD Kentucky is working to end drunk driving and support the victims of drunk driving. They partnered with law enforcement and victim services entities from across the commonwealth on their reintroduction.

They felt a reintroduction would be beneficial since they’ve seen a lot of change within their chapter over the past few years.

“I’m from Lexington, so being that this is my home state, I know that we need this here,” said Alex Otte, MADD’s national president. “And so we’re really excited to reintroduce MADD to the community at this event but also to meet so many community members and partners while we’re here.”

MADD discussed their plans for the rest of the year including a ‘Walk Like MADD’ fundraising event at the Capitol in October.

