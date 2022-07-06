Students design and create putt-putt golf courses in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in Lexington had fun playing putt-putt golf at Cardinal Valley Elementary today.

The idea started when kids were learning about pushes and pulls in science. They learned about courses and angles. To apply their knowledge, they split into groups and designed different courses using recycled material.

One teacher called it a fun way to learn.

“It’s all about engineering, making models, following through, drawing, designing, building all those things we learn about in science and it’s a lot of fun,” said Adonya Boyle, science teacher at Cardinal Valley Elementary School.

Malibu Jack’s provided putters for all students.

